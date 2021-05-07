Manono Temporary Site: Assessment on Community Engagement - April 2021

On 9th of April 2021, IOM CCCM teams carried out a survey in Cabo Delgado Province. The survey was developed based on Communicating with Disaster Affected Communities Network (CDAC)’s template and adjusted using the results of Focus Groups Discussions carried out between the 21st and the 22nd of February 2021.

The overall aim of the data collection exercise is to:

a. Identify various means of information and communication used amongst IDP populations residing in the displacement and/or relocation sites.

b. Understand trends in information consumption through the commonly used sources of information at the site.

c. Inform the establishment of most effective community engagement mechanisms to ensure accountability to affected population at the assessed sites.

Key Findings

• Overall, only 20 per cent of the respondents reported being able to read and write. Gender disaggregated results reveal that none of the female respondent can read and write compared to the 40 per cent of the male respondents.

• The language most spoken at the site is Macua (95%) followed by Portuguese (40%) and Mwani (30%).

• The most used source of information are community leaders (95%), followed by aid workers (85%).

• The first most trusted sources of information is the radio (95%), followed by aid workers (90%) and phone calls (55%).

• Of the respondents, 55 per cent have access to the radio and only 25 per cent have access to the telephone. Gender disaggregated results reveal that a higher percentage of man have access to these devices compared to women.

• News about their place of origin (90%), the security situation at their place of origin (90%) and the security situation at the site (80%), are the most requested information.

• Aid workers are mainly consulted to request for assistance (100%), to get information regarding distribution of items and materials (95%) and for registering complaints (95%).