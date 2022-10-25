Lusophone Countries Regional Impact Report September 2022 [EN/PT]

The partnership between the Global Fund and eight Lusophone countries – Angola, Brazil,1 Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea,2 Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe, and Timor Leste – has saved over 2 million3 lives since 2002. The Global Fund also has a long-standing partnership with Portugal, a dedicated donor since 2004 with a cumulative contribution equivalent to US$17.2 million. In September 2022,

Portugal pledged €1.5 million to the Seventh Replenishment, a 50% increase over its Sixth Replenishment pledge.

Lusophone countries have been strong advocates for increased resources in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria. Their sustained commitment, coupled with strategic partnerships and increased domestic financing, has led to transformative results.

The Global Fund has invested close to US$2.5 billion in these eight Lusophone countries since its inception in 2002. In addition to strengthening health systems to better prevent current and future pandemics, in 2021 these investments contributed to the enrollment of more than 1.8 million people on antiretroviral therapy (ART), the treatment of almost 160,000 people with TB and the distribution of over 2 million mosquito nets to prevent malaria.