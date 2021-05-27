In October 2020, the Dutch Coalition for Humanitarian Innovation (DCHI) and the Netherlands Red Cross were calling out to help vulnerable people create a safer community for themselves by anticipating and acting to minimize the impact of floods. Private sector actors, large and small, knowledge institutes and (local) governmental organisations have entered the Living with Floods Challenge in Mozambique. Participants submitted 14 promising ideas; 8 ideas from international organisations and 6 ideas from Mozambican organisations.

During an ideation phase, the potential partners received technical support and collaboratively refined the ideas. In January 2021, a Virtual Marketplace was organized, which provided a centre stage for the potential solution partners and their submitted ideas. During the Marketplace, an extensive panel of experts participated as evaluation members to review and evaluate the submitted ideas.

Following the successful Marketplace, the committee selected two promising ideas to further shape and pilot in the upcoming months in Beira, Mozambique.