Linha Verde da Resposta á Emergência (Report period; 1st September - 31st October 2021) [EN/PT]

The tollfree inter-agency hotline accessible between 6am to 9pm, 7 days a week. Linha Verde 1458 is used by the affected population and humanitarian actors to make requests for information, assistance or raise concerns in relation to, or resulting from humanitarian assistance. An aspect of accountability for affected populations, the hotline also serves as a mechanism to report abuses in humanitarian assistance. In the context of Covid-19, Linha Verde 1458 has the capacity and flexibility to assist in the dissemination of correct information about the virus and to forward relevant calls to health service providers.