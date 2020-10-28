Linha Verde da Resposta á Emergência (Report period; 16th August- 15th September 2020)

The tollfree inter-agency hotline accessible between 6am to 9pm, 7 days a week. Linha Verde 1458 is used by the affected population and humanitarian actors to make requests for information, assistance or raise concerns in relation to, or resulting from humanitarian assistance. An aspect of accountability for affected populations, the hotline also serves as a mechanism to report abuses in humanitarian assistance. In the context of Covid-19, Linha Verde 1458 has the capacity and flexibility to assist in the dissemination of correct information about the virus and to forward relevant calls to health service providers.

Overview

Until 15 th of September 2020 Linha Verde 1458 registered a cumulative total of 20 138 cases (since 16 th May 2019 with a feedback rate of 84 This month, a total of 2 001 cases were registered, a slight increase compared to the previous month.

During the month in question (mid August to mid September), most of the registered cases (that are not related to Covid 19 come from the north of the country, namely Cabo Delgado and Nampula, representing 28 of total cases Thus, for the first time Sofala and other provinces in the central part of the country do not represent the highest number of registered cases.