Lessons learned and recommendations from the assignment in Mozambique of the first movement coordination officer [EN/PT]

This case study has examined the piloting of the Movement Coordination Officer (MCO) role, which saw an MCO posted to the emergency response operations for Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique between March and June 2019. The evaluation method consisted of semi-structured interviews with Movement staff assigned to the operation who interacted and worked with the MCO, together with a desktop study of operational documents and information related to the SMCC initiative. The conclusion of the case study is that the MCO contributed to building an environment that was conducive to the efficient and timely coordination of the Movement’s activities, operations and strategies. The MCO played a critical role in supporting an effective Movement approach by avoiding duplication of effort, and by strengthening synergies and complementarity among Movement components. This case study has identified five lessons learned and recommendations from this first MCO assignment.