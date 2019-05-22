At least 400 children still separated from parents in Mozambique amidst major funding shortfall

BEIRA - More than two months after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, at least 400[1] children in the worst-affected province of Sofala are still living separated from their parents as an effect of the storm, according to a new assessment by Save the Children.

With only one province currently assessed, Save the Children fears that the total number of children separated from their parents is much higher. The aid agency is currently running a similar assessment in Manica province, but poor infrastructure coupled with a woeful lack of funding has hampered agency efforts. Latest figures show only 33% of the funding ask for duel cyclone responses of Idai and Kenneth has been met by donors, leaving a shortfall of over US 220 million[2].

Lauren Murray, Child Protection Advisor for Save the Children in Mozambique, said:

“Across the response, child protection work is funded for only 27 percent of what is needed, which seriously affects our ability to adequately respond to children in need. While we’re doing all we can, we need additional resources to ensure we reach the most vulnerable children, those at risk of exploitation, abuse and violence. Prior to the cyclone, many children in Mozambique were already vulnerable. This emergency has only exacerbated these conditions.

“Some children, particularly young children, are either unable to communicate, or don't remember the name of their village. One boy who lost his family struggled to recall details except the church where his grandmother sang. However, thanks to these details and the work of our team, we found the church, and people there pointed us to the grandmother – that’s how the family was able to be reconnected.”

Many of the separated children are now living with distant relatives or people from their village, in temporary shelters or accommodation centres. Save the Children, in close coordination with the government and other organisations, is working to trace the parents or direct family members of the children, so they can be reunited.

Tereza, 5, was separated from her mother Tamare, 34, when a helicopter came to rescue her from the football stadium where they had been sheltering for three days following Cylone Idai. Tamare handed Tereza to the rescuers, but was horrified to find they did not return to collect her.

“When I gave Tereza to the helicopter, I thought they were coming back to pick me up too, but they never came back. I started to think, ‘What have I done?’”

It took one month for Tamare to save enough money to go to Beira, where she had heard Tereza was being cared for. When she finally got there, she went to the children’s centre where Tereza had been staying.

“Somebody said ‘She’s here!’ I was so happy because I knew my child was alive.”

Save the Children has established a child protection system in Beira and other affected provinces of Mozambique, and is working alongside the government and other agencies to trace and reunite unaccompanied children who have been separated from their parents.

Save the Children is calling for the international community to step up their support for cyclone-hit Mozambique, with a special focus on vulnerable children.

[1] According to a door-to-door assessment by Save the Children conducted in April 2019 in the centers for displaced people in Sofala province, Mozambique, 404 children were found to be not living with the caregivers they had before Cyclone Idai hit.

[2] UNOCHA’s Finacial Tracking System shows that of the total funding ask for the joint Cyclone Idai and Kenneth responses (US$342.1m), only US$114.5m has been received, leaving a 33.5% or US$227.5m shortfall:https://fts.unocha.org/emergencies/808/summary/2019