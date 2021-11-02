KOICA support to strengthen reproductive, maternal and adolescent health in Mozambique

MAPUTO, Mozambique—The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, signed and inaugurated the project 'Improving Reproductive, Maternal and Adolescent Health in Sofala Province, Mozambique'.

The $8.55 million project, to be carried out over four years from 2021 to 2025, will serve more than 500,000 women and adolescents in the central province of Sofala, with a focus on the central districts heavily affected by Cyclone Idai - Beira, Dondo, Nhamatanda and Buzi. KOICA has contributed $7 million, with co-funding from UNFPA Mozambique of $1.55 million.

Country Director of KOICA Mozambique Office, Young Sun Jung said: “Health services, including emergency obstetric and newborn care, are critical to reducing maternal and neonatal death during humanitarian crises. KOICA is pleased to support women and girls in Cyclone Idai-affected districts in Sofala Province, and build resilience to future crises.”

H.E. Ambassador of Korea to Mozambique, Sung Jun Yeo, said: “The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is proud to contribute to important efforts to increase coverage of essential quality services, including health services for mothers and neonates, family planning and gender-based violence response and prevention. We look forward to providing this support to these vulnerable women and adolescents.”

“As in the case of Cyclone Idai, natural disasters limit access to sexual and reproductive health services, including access to family planning, delivery, and emergency obstetric care services. Women and girls also become more vulnerable to sexual violence,” said UNFPA Mozambique Resident Representative Andrea M. Wojnar. “There is an urgent need to continue to increase capacity in reproductive health services in areas that were affected by Cyclone Idai. We thank KOICA for their support for the provision of these health services.”

Activities are focused in areas of Sofala Province that experienced massive destruction of infrastructure, including health facilities, in March 2019 due to Cyclone Idai. As these areas are extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, the project will build community resilience and local capacity to reduce the impact of climate change-related crises. The project aims to improve sexual, reproductive, maternal, and adolescent health and quality of reproductive, sexual, maternal, and adolescent health interventions.

UNFPA will carry out the project in partnership with Mozambique’s Ministry of Health (MISAU), Provincial Directorate of Health (DPS), Provincial Directorate of Gender, Child and Social Support (DPGCAS), and local NGOs and professional organization partners. The project was developed following consultation with the Government of Mozambique, including MISAU, DPS, and DPGCAS Sofala, and with KOICA.

Project activities will include: training of primary healthcare service providers for family planning, antenatal and postnatal care services, and emergency care; provision of maternity kits for health facilities, and medical equipment where rehabilitation is needed; and training of community health workers for provision of family planning services at the community level and care for pregnant women. The project will also provide training of health providers on the provision of sexual and reproductive health services for adolescent girls and boys, and strengthen health facility-based GBV response capacities.

Entering the decade of action, this project will directly contribute to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (good health and well-being), 5 (gender equality), and 13 (climate action) by strengthening access to sexual and reproductive health services, promoting gender equality at all levels and reducing all forms of violence against women and girls.

ABOUT KOICA

KOICA is Korea’s leading development cooperation agency to achieve global social values. KOICA contributes to the advancement of international cooperation through various projects that build friendly and collaborative relationships and mutual exchanges between Korea and developing countries and support economic and social development in developing countries.

ABOUT UNFPA

UNFPA is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, it aims to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled. UNFPA is the lead agency on both gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health during humanitarian emergencies.

