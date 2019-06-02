Key Messages to Share During Humanitarian Distribution, 01 June 2019 [EN/PT]

Prevenon of Sexual Exploitaon and Abuse (PSEA)

All assistance provided by humanitarian organizations is based on need and is free of charge for everyone, including women, men, girls, boys, the elderly and persons with disabilities. Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA).

If you feel you have been discriminated upon or you have been asked by someone working in a humanitarian organisation (government officials, activists and volunteers, drivers and security, distributors of food and technicians) to do something inappropriate, demanded any kind of favour or sexual favour from you in return for their help, please report them to an organization or authority you trust.

Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

In emergency situations, it is everyone's responsibility to protect girls and women. Support, respect and protect.

Sexual violence is a very serious crime, and anyone in the community can report it. Denouncing the abuser, prevents him/her from doing the same with other children, girls, boys or women in the community.

Seek medical attention as soon as possible, especially if you have experienced sexual abuse. You are entitled to care and support.

Child Protection

Every CHILD should NOT feel ashamed to ask for help. If you feel that you need talk about BAD things you have experienced and things that bother you contact an adult you trust, local authorities or Police.

Children SHOULD NOT be separated from their families in any circumstances

It is totally prohibited for humanitarian workers to have sex with people under the age of 18. If you heard that this is happening in your community report it to any person you trust working with a humanitarian organization.

The Most Vulnerable

If you have specific needs, support is available for you. Elderly, pregnant and lactating girls and women, women or children head of households, people with disability and orphans should have access to and be prioritized to receive the same services and assistance provided by the humanitarian response. If you have trouble to reach out to these services or receive assistance, ask for help