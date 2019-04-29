Joint Statement: Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies (Mozambique, March 27, 2019) [EN/PT]
UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), World Food Programme (WFP), Save the Children and World Vision International call for ALL involved in the response to Tropical Cyclone Idai in Mozambique to provide appropriate, prompt support for the feeding and care of infants and young children and their caregivers. This is critical to support child survival, growth and development and to avoid malnutrition, illness and death. This joint statement has been issued to help secure immediate, coordinated, multi-sectoral action on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) in this emergency.
Key areas for action are to actively support breastfeeding and responsibly provide assistance to non-breastfed infants; to enable appropriate complementary feeding; to prevent donations and uncontrolled distribution of breastmilk substitutes (BMS) and other inappropriate products to reduce risks to infants; to support maternal wellbeing; and to target support to higher risk infants, children and their caregivers.
In this emergency, children from birth up to two years are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition, illness and death. Globally recommended IYCF practices protect the health and wellbeing of children and are especially relevant in emergencies. Recommended practices include early initiation of breastfeeding (putting baby to the breast within one hour of birth); exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months (no food or liquid other than breastmilk, not even water); introduction of safe and nutritionally adequate complementary foods (suitable solid and semi-solid foods) from six months of age; and continued breastfeeding for two years and beyond. This guidance also applies for women living with HIV who need support to adhere to their antiretroviral treatment as they continue to breastfeed their infants according to national protocols.
Calls for Attention:
The joint signatories of this statement urge all responders to identify the needs of breastfeeding mothers as soon as possible and provide adequate protection and support
Responders are called upon to help protect the needs of infant and young children who are not breastfed and to minimize the risks they are exposed to
We call for prompt, collective action to ensure access to sufficient amounts of appropriate, safe, complementary foods alongside the information and means required to safely feed older infants and young children
In accordance with internationally accepted guidelines and the National Breast Milk Substitutes Marketing Code Mozambique 2005, all stakeholders are advised NOT to call for, support, accept or distribute donations of BMS (including infant formula), other milk products, complementary foods, and feeding equipment (such as bottles and teats).
Do not include purchased or donated supplies of breastmilk substitutes (such as infant formula), milk products (such as powdered milk), bottles and teats as part of a general or blanket distribution to the emergency affected population
We call upon responders to ensure pregnant and lactating women (PLW) have access to nutritious food, water, shelter, health care, and antiretroviral medicines for those living with HIV, protection, psychosocial support and other interventions to meet essential needs.
We urge responders to identify the nature and location of higher risk infants, children and mothers and to respond to their needs.
It is crucial that breastfeeding is not unnecessarily disrupted by disease outbreaks or illness affecting mothers or children and that IYCF support for breastfed and non-breastfed children is integrated within disease management protocols.
Care for breastfeeding mothers living with HIV needs to be a priority