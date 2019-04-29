Joint Statement: Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies (Mozambique, March 27, 2019) [EN/PT]

UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), World Food Programme (WFP), Save the Children and World Vision International call for ALL involved in the response to Tropical Cyclone Idai in Mozambique to provide appropriate, prompt support for the feeding and care of infants and young children and their caregivers. This is critical to support child survival, growth and development and to avoid malnutrition, illness and death. This joint statement has been issued to help secure immediate, coordinated, multi-sectoral action on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) in this emergency.

Key areas for action are to actively support breastfeeding and responsibly provide assistance to non-breastfed infants; to enable appropriate complementary feeding; to prevent donations and uncontrolled distribution of breastmilk substitutes (BMS) and other inappropriate products to reduce risks to infants; to support maternal wellbeing; and to target support to higher risk infants, children and their caregivers.

In this emergency, children from birth up to two years are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition, illness and death. Globally recommended IYCF practices protect the health and wellbeing of children and are especially relevant in emergencies. Recommended practices include early initiation of breastfeeding (putting baby to the breast within one hour of birth); exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months (no food or liquid other than breastmilk, not even water); introduction of safe and nutritionally adequate complementary foods (suitable solid and semi-solid foods) from six months of age; and continued breastfeeding for two years and beyond. This guidance also applies for women living with HIV who need support to adhere to their antiretroviral treatment as they continue to breastfeed their infants according to national protocols.

Calls for Attention: