Joint Briefing Note on the situation facing children in Northern Mozambique June 2021

The situation in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique has seriously deteriorated over the past 12 months. Escalation of armed conflict and attacks on villages and district capital towns have led to significant civilian casualties and grave violations against children. Children are disproportionately suffering in this conflict and need special attention. This joint briefing note, prepared together with Save the Children and Plan International, outlines some of the critical concerns for children in Northern Mozambique and provides urgent recommendations for key stakeholders.