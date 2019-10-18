IOM Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth - Displacement Tracking Matrix - Round #6 (October 2019)

In response to the need for up-to-date and reliable information on the conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado and Nampula due to the impact of the Cyclone Kenneth, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) was activated in April 2019 in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces and carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC).