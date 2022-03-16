IOM Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone Gombe Flash Report (72hr) - 15 March 2022

Tropical Storm Gombe made landfall as a Category 3 Tropical Cyclone on Friday, March 11 at 00:00 GMT on the coast between Mossuril and Mogincual districts (Nampula Province). Further reports of damages have been recorded in Nampula and Zambizia provinces. Situational overviews across affected provinces report at least 400,175 individuals affected, 82 people injured, 20 people killed as well infrastructure damages to 301 schools, 691 classrooms and 16 health centres (INGD, 15 March). Through an existing network of enumerators on ground, IOM, in close coordination with INGD, has been providing logistical and technical support in rapid assessments within the first 72 hours of Tropical Storm Gombe landfall.

Within these assessments, a total of 56 Accommodation Centres have been assessed in order to provide a preliminary snapshot of displaced populations in Nampula and Zambezia provinces. Joint multi-sectoral assessments, lead by INGD and OCHA, are still ongoing with focus on understanding the extent of damages to houses and facilities across all affected sectors and localities in Nampula and Zambezia Provinces.