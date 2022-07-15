IOM Mozambique, Returnees Update - June 2022

OVERVIEW*

During data collection of Baseline Assessment Round 16 (June 2022), IOM DTM teams additionally recorded the presence of returnees in newly accessible locations across Cabo Delgado and Niassa Provinces. In total, an estimated 138,231 returnees/ 33,873 returnee families were present in areas of return at time of assessment.

Over 59 per cent of all returnees (82,092 ind.) were reported to have arrived between October - December 2021. Out of these mapped populations, 54,461 individuals are reported to have returned to their habitual residences in Muidumbe district alone (Miteda and Muidumbe postos). Owing to logistical and access constraints during data collection, only 35 areas of return were assessed. A comparative analysis of return locations assessed so far records Muidumbe district as the area receiving the highest rate of returns (39 per cent, 54,461) followed by Palma (36 per cent, 49,543).

Estimations from Baseline Assessment teams and key informants record most returnees as having been previously displaced from Nangade, Muidumbe and Mueda. Key informants additionally report that reasons of return include a.) Perception that place of origin is safe now (82%), taking care of belongings (47%), better living conditions (44%), and Reunite with family (36%). Data collection takes place at a granular level and will be repeated at regular intervals to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.