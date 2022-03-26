IOM Mozambique, Returnees Update - February 2022

OVERVIEW

During data collection of Baseline Assessment Round 15 (February 2022), IOM DTM teams additionally recorded the presence of returnees in newly accessible locations across Cabo Delgado and Niassa Province. In total, an estimated 49,907 returnees/ 10,060 returnee families were present in areas of return at time of assessment.

Over 47 per cent of all returnees (23,597 ind.) were reported to have arrived between July-September 2021. Out of these mapped populations, 21,487 individuals are reported to have returned to their habitual residences in Muidumbe district alone (Miteda and Chitunda posto). Owing to logistical and access constraints during data collection, only 26 areas of return were assessed. A comparative analysis of return locations assessed so far record Muidumbe district as the area receiving the highest rate of returns (54 per cent of 48,501 total returnees mapped in North Cabo Delgado).

Estimations from Baseline Assessment teams and key informants record most returnees as having been previously displaced from Montepuez, Mueda and Pemba. Key informants additionally report that reasons of return include a.) Perception that place of origin is safe now (64%), b.) Reunite with family (19%) and better living conditions (9%). Data collection takes place at a granular level and will be repeated at regular intervals to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.