IOM Mozambique: Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment Round 9, Mozambique - Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa, April - August 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Multi-Sectorial Location Assessment (MSLA) report, which presents findings from the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Round 9 assessments, aims to enhance understanding of the extent of internal displacements and the needs of affected populations in conflict-affected districts of Northern Mozambique. Data was collected between April and August (some site were reassessed following the July attacks in Ancuabe to more effectively capture subsequent site population changes) in close coordination with provincial government and Instituto Nacional de Gestão e Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD) partners, and presents trends from 80 assessed sites hosting internally displaced persons across twelve districts in Cabo Delgado, 3 sites in Niassa, and 2 site in Nampula.

In total, 314,227 internally displaced persons (IDPs) (an increase of 45% since the previous round, though 14 new sites were assessed and before the attacks in Ancuabe the total site population had already increased by more than 25%) or 86,557 households were mapped living in sites assessed during this MSLA. Reported figures, however, exclude displaced individuals living in host community settings. According to DTM Round 16 Baseline, as of February 2022, an estimated 869,603 IDPs were identified living in both host communities and sites in Cabo Delgado, 73,699 in Nampula, and 2,130 IDPs in Niassa.