IOM Mozambique: Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment Round 8, Mozambique - Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa, January - February 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Multi-Sectorial Location Assessment (MSLA) report, which presents fi ndings from the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Round 8 assessments, aims to enhance understanding of the extent of internal displacements and the needs of affected populations in confl ict-affected districts of Northern Mozambique. Data was collected between 10 January and 15 February 2022 in close coordination with provincial government and Instituto Nacional de Gestão e Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD) partners, and presents trends from 66 assessed sites hosting internally displaced persons across nine districts in Cabo Delgado, 3 sites in Niassa, and 2 site in Nampula.

In total, 216,413 internally displaced persons (IDPs) (an increase of 1% since the previous round) or 53,819 households were mapped living in sites assessed during this MSLA. Reported fi gures, however, exclude displaced individuals living in host community settings. According to DTM Round 15 Baseline, as of February 2022, an estimated 702,735 IDPs were identifi ed living in both host communities and sites in Cabo Delgado, 76,568 IDPs in Nampula, and 3,552 IDPs in Niassa.

Sites under assessment in this report included relocation sites, temporary sites or transit centers, and host community extensions as classifi ed by the Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM) cluster. Relocation sites are planned by local authorities and CCCM partners with certain minimum criteria for households (e.g. minimum space per family). Temporary sites are locations with pre-existing infrastructure, like schools, that have been re-purposed in this period of crisis. Given the active and fl uid nature of displacement trends in Northern Mozambique, it is important to note that the number of sites or locations with displaced IDPs exceeds the number of sites assessed for this round.

The MSLA included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods, health, education, protection, community engagement and energy.

This report pays special attention to the dynamics of forced displacement into sites in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa which has been hit the hardest by the confl ict in Northern Mozambique.