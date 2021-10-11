IOM Mozambique: Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment Round 5, Mozambique - Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa, August 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Multi-Sectorial Location Assessment (MSLA) report, which presents findings from the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Round 5 assessments, aims to enhance understanding of the extent of internal displacements and the needs of affected populations in conflict-affected districts of Northern Mozambique. The report covers the period from 18 to 31 August 2021 and presents trends from 56 assessed sites hosting internally displaced persons across nine districts in Cabo Delgado, 2 sites in Niassa, and 1 site in Nampula. In total, 195,250 internally displaced persons (IDPs) (an increase of 31% since the previous round, mainly due to coverage expanding from 45 to 56 sites) or 47,061 households were mapped living in sites assessed during this MSLA. Reported figures, however, exclude displaced individuals living in host community settings. According to DTM Round 13 Baseline, as of September 2021 an estimated 602,404 IDPs were identified in living in both host communities and sites, in Cabo Delgado.

Sites under assessment in this report included relocation sites, temporary sites or transit centers, and host community extensions as classified by the Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM) cluster. Relocation sites are planned by local authorities and sometimes with CCCM partners with certain minimum criteria for households (e.g. minimum space per family).Temporary sites are locations with pre-existing infrastructure, like schools, that have been re-purposed in this period of crisis. Given the active and fluid nature of displacement trends in Northern Mozambique, it is important to note that the number of sites or locations with displaced IDPs exceeds the number of sites assessed for this round.

The MSLA included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihoods, protection, community engagement and energy. This report pays special attention to the dynamics of forced displacement into sites in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa which has been hit the hardest by the conflict in Northern Mozambique.