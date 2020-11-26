Mozambique
IOM Mozambique Monthly Programmatic Highlights - October 2020
Attachments
INTRODUCTION
IOM supports the Government of Mozambique to manage humane, safe and orderly migration for the benefit of migrants and society, and to provide assistance to vulnerable and displaced populations. Efforts continue to assist families affected by Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth, and those affected by insecurity as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.