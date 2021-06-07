IOM Mozambique: DTM Baseline Assessment Report Round 12, Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia Provinces - April 2021

SUMMARY

The twelfth round of the DTM Baseline assessment was carried out in 155 localities, located in the provinces of Cabo Delgado (102 localities), Nampula (36 localities), Niassa (9 localities), Sofala (2 localities) and Zambezia (6 localities). As of April 2021, an estimated 662,828 IDPs were identified in Cabo Delgado, while an additional 66,913 IDPs were identified in Nampula, 1,200 in Zambezia, 1,133 in Niassa, and 153 in Sofala. This brings the total number of individuals displaced in the five provinces to 732,227* Internally Displaced Persons, or 155,494 displaced families. Overall, 23% of the IDP population is male, 31% female, and 46% are children. There are 2,733 unaccompanied minors, 2,912 pregnant women, 9,541 elderly individuals, and 806 individuals with disabilities. All displacements are a result of the insecurity situation in Cabo Delgado province.

Most districts of the Cabo Delgado province recorded an increase in the number of IDPs hosted. The largest increases since the previous round were recorded in Chiure (27,125 individuals or 79% increase), Meuda (9,697 individuals or 12%), and Nangade (9,189 individuals or 26%). The largest IDP populations were in the following districts: Cidade de Pemba (157,431 individuals), Metuge (125,452 individuals), Mueda (91,776 individuals), Chiure (61,534 individuals), and Ancuabe (60,420 individuals). Following the large influx into Chiure, this is the first time since the end of 2020 that the district has had one of the four highest IDP populations present.

In Nampula, the IDP population increased by 1,994 to 66,913 IDPs (up 4% from the previous round). The most significant increases in IDP population were in Nampula City (5,481 individuals, or 22% increase), Memba (4,709 individuals, or 49% increase), Meconta (790, 4%), and Nacaroa (263, 37%). There was a notable decrease in Erati, with 391 fewer IDPs (11% lower) than in Round 11. The largest IDP populations were in the following districts: Nampula City (24,959 individuals), Meconta (21,019 individuals), Memba (9,666), and Erati (3,669). Nacala, with 6,888 IDPs present was not captured in Round 12.

For all assess provinces, the majority of IDPs are residing with relatives (81% of localities assessed), followed by in formal/ informal sites (6% of households), makeshift/temporary shelters (12% of households), and in partially destroyed houses (2%). In Niassa and Zambezia more displaced families reside in makeshift shelters rather than with relatives. In Sofala, all displaced families live in informal/formal sites. Comparing Cabo Delgado and Nampula, in 93% of localities in Nampula IDPs reside/shelter in the homes of freinds and family, whilst this is only the case in 79% of localities in Cabo Delgado. IDPs are much more likely to reside in formal or informal camps when displaced within Cabo Delgado.

In general, there is a continued trend of displacement to district capitals and southwards, where IDPs hope to find safety.

Insurgency continues to be the sole reason for displacement for all IDPs.

Finally, needs of IDPs reported by key informants include food (85%), shelter assistance (81% of localities), WASH (28%), water (28%), non-food items (26%), access to documentation (12%), and access to education (11%).