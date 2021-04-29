IOM Mozambique: DTM Baseline Assessment Report Round 11, Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia Provinces - March 2021

Summary

The eleventh round of the DTM Baseline assessment was carried out in 154 localities, located in the provinces of Cabo Delgado (114 localities), Nampula (20 localities), Niassa (12 localities), Sofala (2 localities) and Zambezia (6 localities). As of March 2021, an estimated 630,241 IDPs were identified in Cabo Delgado, while an additional 64,919 IDPs were identified in Nampula, 1,153 in Zambezia, 1,072 in Niassa, and 153 in Sofala. This brings the total number of individuals displaced in the five provinces to 697,538 Internally Displaced Persons, or 150,335 displaced families. All displacements are a result of the insecurity situation in Cabo Delgado province.

Most districts of the Cabo Delgado province recorded an increase in the number of IDPs hosted. The largest increases since the previous round were recorded in M ueda (14,761 individuals or 22% increase), Cidade de Pemba (8,108 individuals or 6%), and Balama (4,421 individuals or 93%). However, data collection in Mueda occurred before the March 24th attack on Palma, while data collection is interrupted in Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe and Palma. The largest IDP populations were in the following districts: Cidade de Pemba (151,553 individuals), Metuge (119,317 individuals), Mueda (82,079 individuals), Ancuabe (60,617 individuals), and Montepuez (55,963 individuals). In the districts where data collection was interrupted by the security situation following the attacks in Palma, there are large decreases in the number of IDPs, indicating that the level of displacement is even more severe than indicated in the Round 11 dataset.

In Nampula, the IDP population increased by 660 to 64,919 IDPs (up 1% from the previous round). The population remained unchanged in 8 out of 20 assessed districts, while decreasing in 4. Data collection for all districts occurred before the Palma attacks crisis. The largest increases occurred in Rapale (209 individuals, or 10% increase), Monapo (348 individuals or 12% increase), and Erati (314 individuals or 8% increase). The largest IDP populations were in the following districts: Meconta (20,229 individuals), Cidade de Nampula (19,478 individuals), Nacala (6,888 individuals), and Memba (4,957 individuals).

For all assessed provinces, the majority of IDPs are residing with relatives (80% of households), followed by formal/informal sites (13% of households), makeshift shelters (4% of households), and in partially destroyed houses (3%). In Niassa and Zambezia more displaced families reside in makeshift shelters rather than with relatives. In Sofala, the majority of dispalced families live in informal/formal sites. Comparing Cabo Delgado and Nampula, in both provinces most IDPs reside with relatives, while an estimated 14% of IDP households in Cabo Delgado live in sites.

In general, there is a continued trend of displacement to district capitals and southwards, where IDPs hope to find safety. The movement associated with the Palma crisis have not been captured, apart from the reported figure of 23,787 IDPs currently in Palma. However, due to lack of capacity no sectoral information is available for this group, and hence it is excluded from the subsequent analysis.

Finally, needs of IDPs reported by key informants include shelter assistance (78% of localities), food (76%), non-food items (50%), health (23%), water (16%), access to documentation (15%), and access to education (12%).