IOM Mozambique - Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala, Zambezia and Inhambane Provinces - Summary of Results - IDP Baseline Assessment Round 15 - February 2022

Increased security incidents in northern Mozambique since 2017 resulted in population displacement as well as subsequent humanitarian needs. To better understand the scope of displacement trends and needs of displaced populations, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) activated DTM in Cabo Delgado province in February 2019. This summary presents initial fndings the 15th round of Baseline Assessments monitoring displacements triggered by conflict in Northern Mozambique. Key-informant interview were conducted at district and location-level between January and February 2022.

Assessments estimate the presence of 784,319 internally displaced persons (IDPs) mapped across displacement sites and host communities in 208 localities. Security and access restraints in the districts of Nangade, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Quissanga, Muidumbe and Palma, have limited data collection to select localities accessible to DTM held teams and focal points.

For this round, 28% of 784,319 IDPs are mapped in relocation sites, temporary centers and host community extensions. One-fitth of total IDPs present at the time of assessment were mapped in Pemba (151,987 individuals), followed by Metuge (124,036 individuals), Mueda (84,822 individuals), Ancuabe (72,526 individuals) and Nangade (64,866 individuals).