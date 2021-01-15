IOM Flash Appeal: Tropical Storm Chalane Response - 01 January - 01 April 2021 (Published on 12 January 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Storm Chalane made landfall in Sofala on 30 December 2020, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that affected 52 resettlement sites in Sofala and Manica Provinces. Damage and destruction of tents and temporary shelters, as well as permanent structures such as schools and hospitals, has affected thousands of people, particularly those staying in resettlement sites set up after Cyclone Idai in 2019.

Overall, 4,938 families in resettlement sites had their tents and shelters destroyed/partially destroyed, including households headed by women and children. The most affected districts are Dondo, Buzi, Nhamatanda and Sussundenga. Ongoing assessments by IOM and partners highlight concerns regarding access to health, education, as well as protection and basic humanitarian assistance and services.

This Flash Appeal represents IOM’s immediate needs to respond to the impact of Tropical Storm Chalane as well as prepositioning to support the most vulnerable groups for the rest of the rainy season. Adequate shelter including replenishment of stocks and prepositioning of shelter/NFI items, access to primary healthcare, protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Services (MHPSS) services, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) as well as rehabilitation of basic humanitarian infrastructure are crucial to ensure those affected can live safe and dignified lives. These are urgent and require immediate action as the rainy season has only just begun and heavy downpour, winds and floods can be expected in the coming weeks and months.

IOM programming ensures accountability to affected populations and protection mainstreaming throughout its entire response, including mitigation of gender-based violence risks.