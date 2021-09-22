IOM CCCM Updates, 15-21 September 2021

Relocation Satisfaction Survey – Nicavaco

The aim of the data collection exercise was to:

• Assess the overall satisfaction of IDPs that moved from a temporary to a relocation sites

• Identify the major needs and gaps perceived by the IDP at the new site and during the relocation process

A total of 34 residents have been interviewed. 53 per cent of respondents were female and 47 per cent were male

Key Findings

• 100 per cent are happy about being moved to the site

• 50 per cent of the respondents received NFIs after being relocated to Nicavaco. The vast majority of all respondents requested for buckets and cooking set.

• All the respondents informed that their children are able to attend school.

• Only 50 per cent of respondents report having access healthcare.

• Only 30% of the IDPs interviewed reported having access to clean water. The lack of access to clean water sources mainly depends on the fact that water points are currently only 2 and are located in one area of the site.