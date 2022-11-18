IOM CCCM Community Consultation on Exits of IDPs in Corrane Site (October 2022) [EN/PT]

INTRODUCTION

At the beginning of September, following confirmed NSAG attacks in Memba and Erati districts, Nampula Province, the Corrane relocation site experienced significant departures of IDPs from the site.. Based on the headcount carried out by DTM, CCCM and INGD at the site at the end of September 2022, a total of 300 families (3016 IDPs) exited the site over the month of September. Although this movement trend significantly reduced during the month of October (form the 1st to the 12th of October a total of 40 families (191 IDPs) was registered by DTM and CCCM leaving the site). More families are still leaving the site on a daily basis.

Between the 26th and the 27th of October 2022, the IOM CCCM team and INGD conducted Community Consultations at Corrane site with the aim of understanding the needs of IDPs at the site and elicit their perspectives regarding the movements.