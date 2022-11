Context

Local authorities identified the site in May 2021, and the humanitarian community accepted it in June 2021. Families from Mocimboa da Praia, Macomia, Muiidumba, and Palma were the first to move in July 2021. IOM developed the site in response to the government's need to decongest the Ntele site. The families received shelter kits and NFIs from the ICRC and hygiene and dignity kits from ForAfrika and CARE. Major needs are WASH and HEALTH.