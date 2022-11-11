IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Unidade Site Profile Metuge Posto, Metuge District (October 2022)

Context

This site was recognized in July 2020 by the local government. Some humanitarian assistance was given by partners in terms of tarps by ADRA and water access by Adel and Adra. In April 2022, IOM also provided IDPs with an NFI kit. In July 2021, the Metuge district government identified an additional area to extend Unidade. IOM CCCM planned and cleared this extension area in preparation of the arrival of IDPs from the host community. IDPs were relocated by the government between December 2021 and January 2022. These families have been provided with emergency shelter kits by IOM.