Context

Local authorities identified the site in February 2021. IOM planned and prepared the site in May 2021 to receive families from Macedonia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, Muidumbe, and a few from Quissanga. Families received shelter and NFIs kits from CARITAS and hygiene and dignity kits from CARE and ForAfrika. The main gaps reported are lack of water points, tarps, and health facilities.