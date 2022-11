Context

Local authorities identified the site in February 2021. IOM planned and prepared the site in May 2021 to receive families from Macedonia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, Muidumbe, and a few from Quissanga. Families received shelter and NFI kits from CARITAS and hygiene and dignity kits from CARE and ForAfrika. The main gaps reported are a lack of water points, tarps, and health facilities.