Context

The host community extension was identified by the local authorities in December 2020 to relocate IDPs at the temporary site EPC Namapala in Metuge district. The area of origin of IDPs relocated to Saul is Messange, a village at the border between Quissanga and Metuge districts. All families received emergency shelter from Ayuda em Accion. The biggest gaps identified by the community are the shelter reinforcement kit and the NFI.