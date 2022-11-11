IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Saul 2 Site Profile Metuge Posto, Metuge District (October 2022)

Context

This site was identified by the Metuge district government in July 2021. IOM CCCM planned and cleared this extension area in preparation of the arrival of IDPs from the temporary site Cuaia in Metuge district. IDP families from Cuaia were relocated by the government between December 2021 and January 2022. These families have been provided with emergency shelter kits by IOM. MSF has been working with FIPAG to extend and improve access to water at the site. The area of origin of IDPs relocated to Saul is Messange, a village at the border between Quissanga and Metuge districts.