IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Ntocota Site Profile Metuge Posto, Metuge District (October 2022)

Context

The site was identified in September 2020 by the local authorities and accepted by the humanitarian community as a viable location. IOM CCCM planned and cleared the site in preparation for the arrival of IDPs from the temporary sites in Metuge. On December 2, 2020, IDP families from the 3 de Fevereiro site were relocated by the government to Ntocota, followed by the Quilite community living in the Manono temporary site. These families have been provided with emergency shelter kits by the IOM. UNICEF and UNDP are working to implement additional solar water pumps and household latrine slabs, and technical support was provided by Save the Children. The site has seen new arrivals from Palma as recently as July 2021, which has increased the number of families at the site beyond the number of plots