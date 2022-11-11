IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Nicavaco Site Profile Mieze Posto, Metuge District (October 2022)

Context

The site was identified in May 2021 by the local authorities and accepted by the humanitarian community as a viable location. IOM CCCM planned and cleared the site in preparation for the arrival of IDPs from the temporary sites in Metuge district. In July 2021, IDP families from the Nangua temporary site were relocated by the government to Nicavaco. During the month of November 2021, the government identified a viable area to extend the site, and IOM CCCM planned and cleared the extension in November 2021. The plots in the extension area were allocated to IDPs coming from Quissanga in the district. These families have been provided with emergency shelter kits, NFIs, and hygiene kits. Water access remains a challenge, and WASH partners are working to fill this gap.