IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Nanjua A Site Profile - Mesa Posto, Ancuabe District (August 2022)

Context

The Ancuabe Administration selected the site to accommodate displaced households scattered within host communities in the area.IOM planned the site to ensure shelters and services are in safe locations and road networks are available to guarantee access to facilities.The government relocated IDPs to the site in July 2021. IDPs have identified repairs of shelter roofs, provision of a health facility or ambulance for medical emergencies, and hygiene and dignity kits as their most pressing needs.

