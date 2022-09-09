IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Nangua 2 Site Profile - Metuge Posto, Metuge District (August 2022)

Context

Local authorities identified the site in March 2021 as a temporary site to decongest Nangua 1. IOM CCCM organized and prepared the site for the arrival of IDPs. The local government relocated IDPs from the Host Community and new arrivals in the district to this location in June 2021. By July 2021, all plots had been allocated. Ajuda em Acion provided emergency shelter, Save the Children and FH provided water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance. The main gaps reported by IDPs at the site are NFI and sanitation.