IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Naminawe Site Profile - Metuge Posto, Metuge District (August 2022)

Context

The site was identified by local authorities in December 2020. After a multisectoral assessment, the site was accepted by the humanitarian community.IOM planned and prepared the site for the arrival of IDPs from the host community in Mieze localidade and other temporary sites. In the spring of 2021, 300 families displaced from Palma following the March attacks settled at the site. The last set of site residents was relocated to the site in August 2021. IOM has provided these families with emergency shelter kits, UNICEF and UNDP supplied the site with additional solar water pumps and household latrine slabs, and Save the Children gave technical assistance on installing these facilities.