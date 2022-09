Context

Local authorities identified the site in February 2021. IOM planned the site in May 2021 for families dsiplaced from Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, Muidumbe, and a few families from Quissanga.

UNHCR distributed shelter kits and NFIs to families, while CARE and For Afrika distributed hygiene and dignity kits. The IDPs have identified , health, Identification cards, and water points as their most pressing needs.