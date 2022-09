Context

In April 2021,IOM planned the site for populations displaced from Quissanga, Muidumbe, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, and Macomia districts. CARE and IOM distributed shelter and NFI kits. To improve security at night in the site, IOM installed solar street lights. The major needs are tarps to improve shelters, a health facility or an ambulance, and hygiene and dignity kits.