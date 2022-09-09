IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Meculani Site Profile - Katapua Posto, Chiure District (August 2022)

Context

After a multisectoral assessment, the humanitarian community accepted the site in August 2020.IOM planned the site to accommodate displaced populations within the host community. IDPs began moving in March 2021 up until January 2022. CRS constructed Shelters and distributed hygiene and dignity kits to the site residents. Helvetas installed a UNICEF-funded water system, and WFP provided food rations for families. Save the Children and IOM Health provided mobile health brigades. The government plans to expand the site. The site needs more water and livelihood support.