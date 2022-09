Context

The site was established in August 2020. The IDPs were relocated from Quissanga, Muidumbe, Melco, Mocimboa da Praia, and Macomia. The site has 5 functional water points. IDPs built shelters out of local materials, and CRS and IOM improved the shelters for vulnerable families.IOM installed Solar streetlights. The most pressing needs identified by IDPs are hygiene kits, dignity kits, and repair of the water system, which is currently non - functional.