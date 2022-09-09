IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Mararange Site Profile - Mirate Posto, Montepuez District (August 2022)

Context

Local authorities identified the site in February 2021,IOM prepared the site plan in May 2021, and the site opened in the same month. The center consists of households from Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, Muidumbe, and a small number from Quissanga. IOM monitors and coodinates service delivery with partners. UNHCR provided families with shelter kits and NFIs, while CARE and For Afrika provided hygiene and dignity kits. Children's school supplies and access to water are the community's pressing needs.