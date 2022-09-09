IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: EPC de Nangua Site Profile - Metuge Posto, Metuge District (August 2022)

Context

Following attacks on 26 and 27 September, 2020 in Mahate, Quissanga, over 2,800 families were displaced and accommodated at Nangua Temporary Site. The site experienced a cholera outbreak in November 2020, which was brought under control by the partners through improvements to water access and medical services. To alleviate the strain on services and available space at Nangua Temporary Site, a few households were relocated to Nicavaco Relocation Site. At the beginning of 2022, CARE and IOM distributed NFI on-site. WASH and HEALTH are the primary concerns reported by community leaders.