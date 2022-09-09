IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: EPC 25 de Junho Site Profile - Metuge Posto, Metuge District (August 2022)

Context

After attacks on 26 and 27 September, 2020 in Bilibiza, Quissanga, over 2,800 families were displaced and holed up at 25 de Junho. Up until November 2020, IDPs continued to arrive 25 de Junho from this location. After the Palma attacks in March 2021, more households relocated there, increasing congestion. DTM and CCCM recorded 2,825 families in July. In 2020/21, despite being the secondhighest point in the region, the site was partially flooded.. Before the 2021/22 rainy season, the CCCM team and shelter partner relocated IDPs out of the flood-prone area and into an extension area.