IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Centro de Nacuta Site Profile - Metuge Posto, Metuge District (May 2022)

Context

Nacuta host community extension was recognized as a site by the district government of Metuge in January 2022. The site was identified by the local leaders to relocate IDPs from Quissanga, Muidumbe, Macomia and Mocimboa da Praia who arrived in Nacuta locality in December 2020.

IDPs at the site have been receiving some assistance by ARCO IRIS in terms of food while NFI was last provided in April 2022 by ICRC. In terms of WASH, two water points were open by ADEL. Nevertheless water access still remains the biggest gap as well as sanitation and hygiene promotion.