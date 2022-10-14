IOM Camp Coordination & Camp Management: Bandar Host Community Extension CCCM Update (October 2022)

Bandar Host Community Extension experienced a significant influx of IDPS between the end of September and the beginning of October 2022, as a result of the attacks by NSAGs in the Metuge district, close to Pulo relocation sites. A total of 846 families decided to leave Pulo relocation site and moved to Bandar site.

The district government identified Bandar site in December 2020 for the relocation of IDPs from Muidumbe and Mocimboa da Praia, who had previously stayed in the Host community. As of the beginning of September, there were 152 Households (HHs) in Bandar site. Due to the unsuitability of the soil for the construction of latrines, medical services and sanitation are presently the greatest gaps.

The IOM CCCM team conducted a series of Community Consultations at Bandar Host Community Extension between the 11th and 12th of October 2022 in order to ascertain the needs of the new IDPs at the site, their relationships with Host Community members and old IDPs, and their perspectives on possible future movement.

Three Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) were conducted by the IOM CCCM team: one with women, one with men, and one with youth. There were a total of 55 IDPs (25 women and 30 men, of which among these were 19 youth) who participated in the exercise. All participants were displaced persons from Pulo.

The facilitators of the FGD conducted the translation from Portuguese to local languages.