Mozambique
Intervention of Marta Bazima, Acting Director of UNAIDS in Mozambique, World AIDS Day [EN/PT]
Attachments
Inhambane,
December 1st, 2021
Her Excellency Nyeleti Mondlane, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Action
His Excellency Doctor Manuel Chapo, Governor of Inhambane Province
Her Excellency ..........Secretary of State of Inhambane Province
Excellency Dr. Francisco Mbofana, Executive Secretary of the National Council to Combat HIV and AIDS
Excellency ....... President of the Municipal Council of Inhambane
Your Excellencies, Representatives of Civil Society
Excellency Dennis Hearne, Ambassador of the United States of America
Distinguished Guests
Ladies and Gentlemen
It is with high esteem that on behalf of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS, I am honored to participate in this ceremony celebrating World AIDS Day under the theme: End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemics.
On this day on this World AIDS Day, special salute goes out to all people living with HIV and solidarity with the entire world as we face the impact of the collision of pandemics.
Let me commend the efforts of the Government of Mozambique in advancing the national response to HIV in a challenging context, as we also fight another pandemic, COVID-19.
We extend our congratulations to the organizations of society and the community in general for their continued engagement in this period, contributing so that services continue to reach the community.Excellencies,
Ladies and Gentlemen 1. It has been 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported. It has been 4 decades in which we have witnessed enormous progress, particularly in expanding access to treatment. By June 2021, 28.2 million people had access to HIV treatment, up from 7.8 million in 2010, although progress has slowed considerably.
This year, the world renewed its commitment to ending AIDS by 2030 in the High Level Political Declaration on AIDS, which sets bold targets that require the commitment of all to achieve them. The new global AIDS strategy establishes an informed roadmap to end AIDS by 2030 and defines the 95-95-95 targets as fundamental to controlling the epidemic.
STOP THE DISEASES, STOP AIDS, STOP THE PANDEMICS is a strong exhortation and reminder of the urgent need for concerted action.
Tackling inequality is a long-standing global promise whose urgency has only increased. In addition to being central to ending AIDS, addressing inequalities will advance the agenda of human rights and access to quality health services, particularly for People Living with HIV and key populations, who face barriers related to stigma and discrimination. Keeping the promise to address inequalities will save millions of lives and benefit society as a whole.
Today we, as the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS, issue a strong warning. AIDS remains a pandemic, the red light is flashing and only by moving quickly to end the inequalities that influence the pandemic can we overcome it.
New HIV infections are not decreasing fast enough worldwide to halt the pandemic, with 1.5 million new HIV infections by 2020 and rising HIV infection rates in some countries, including Mozambique, which has the second highest number of new HIV infections in sub-Saharan Africa;
Infections are also following unequal lines. Six out of seven new HIV infections among adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa are occurring among adolescent girls. In Mozambique 3 adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 are infected with HIV, PER HOUR.
Distinguished participants,
Ending inequalities means no tolerance! no complicity no complacency! to all kinds of violence, gender-based violence! gender-based sexual violence! STOP Violence!
As for women and girls living with HIV, the risks of violence multiply, including from their intimate partners, families, and communities, or when they seek services. Among its many consequences and costs, gender-based violence undermines hard-won gains in preventing HIV and ending AIDS as a public health emergency.
HIV and AIDS-related prejudice, stigma, and discrimination remain one of the greatest challenges to timely access to health services, we cannot bow to this phenomenon! We must say no to stigma and discrimination with increasingly robust actions!
We urgently need sufficient community-led and community-based infrastructure as part of a strong public health system, underpinned by strong civil society accountability; the community at the center of the response!
Excellencies, 1 This date is another moment to reflect on the urgent need to end the inequalities that drive HIV, AIDS and other pandemics around the world. With every minute that passes, we are losing a precious life. We don't have time. We cannot leave anyone behind!
UNAIDS released its AIDS report this week and issued an important warning that if leaders fail to tackle inequalities the world could face 7.7 million* AIDS-related deaths over the next 10 years. UNAIDS further warns that if the transformative steps needed to end AIDS are not taken, the world will also be stuck in the COVID-19 crisis and remain dangerously unprepared for the pandemics ahead.
We can still end AIDS by 2030, but only if we act boldly and together to address inequalitiesExcelências, distintos participantes
To conclude, we reiterate the unconditional support of the United Nations in Mozambique, count on us always! We are together!
AIDS IS NOT OVER YET BUT IT CAN END........
Let's End Inequality,
LET'S END AIDS Let's end pandemics!
Thank you for your attention.