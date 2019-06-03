International Pledging Conference Joint Declaration [EN/PT]

Beira, Province of Sofala, Mozambique 1 June 2019

The Government of Mozambique and development partners met in Beira, Province of Sofala, following the devastation unleashed by cyclones Idai and Kenneth, in Sofala, Tete, Manica ,Zambézia, Inhamane, Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

These cyclones caused severe damage and losses, and were accompanied by fatalities, thousands of displaced families, and the loss of properties and livelihoods.

Participants expressed their deep sadness by the loss of life and material damages. They also noted their grave concern by the negative impact these hazards and climate change have had on Mozambique’s development.

The epicenter of the disasters was stronger in the city of Beira and was felt in the provinces of Sofala, Tete, Manica, Zambézia and Inhambane with cyclone Idai. In the case of Kenneth, coastal areas and islands in the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula were also severely impacted. These extreme climatic events have led both Government and partners to emphasize the need to accelerate measures for adaptation and mitigation, and frame them in a national policy centered on risk informed development including disaster risk reduction and sustainable, equitable and inclusive development.

Consequently, the importance of strengthening early warning systems, effective information sharing and learning from experience are considered critical.

The post cyclone recovery aims at a rapid, resilient and inclusive process, based on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) conducted under the leadership of the Government of Mozambique supported by the European Union, the United Nations, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, with inputs from all development partners through the sectoral working groups.

The estimated recovery needs stand at USD 3,2 billion in all seven provinces , this includes additional costs for “building back better”. They require sustained and inclusive interventions to repair or rebuild infrastructure, restore livelihoods, make communities more cohesive and resilient and relaunch economic activities, namely in agriculture, fisheries, industry, commerce and tourism sectors.

In this context the Government is committed to re-allocate part of its State Budget to finance the recovery needs and build up fiscal and international reserves buffers to face future potential disasters.

On the other hand, development partners have announced during the Conference their pledges which subsequently be annexed to this declaration.

Determined to break the vicious cycle of destruction and reconstruction brought about by natural hazards, aggravated by climate change. Conscious of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and reducing death tolls as one of the key indicators. Reaffirming the Istanbul commitments towards the effective inclusion of People with Disabilities into humanitarian actions, and through implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate action and the 2030 Agenda, it is agreed that development partners will support Mozambique through continued development oriented, gender responsive, risk-informed and conflictsensitive interventions. Participants agreed on the following :

Reconstruction assistance to be targeted to all affected communities and population groups with special attention to the most vulnerable groups (women, children, people with disabilities, elderly, displaced people, returnees and resettlement populations).

Resilience through comprehensive and participative reconstruction of housing and other key infrastructures, including schools and hospitals, to ‘build back better’ with improved building techniques and materials adapted to climate change.

Poverty reduction through sustainable gender responsive livelihood recovery programmes – restoring local economic activity, boosting employment and connecting communities to market and services and capitalising on the dividends of peace and stability;

Foster peace through inclusiveness gender-, youth- as well as conflict sensitive programmes;

Accountability and transparency: focus on M&E and innovative, ICT supported ways to ensure transparency of funds spent and effective communication with the national community on progress.

Social reconstruction and social protection: develop shock-responsive social protection for the most vulnerable families, women and children; as acute food insecurity will persist and aggravate as the lean season approaches;

Improved agriculture and fisheries resilience to climate change and improved food and nutrition security; bolster the forthcoming season agricultural production for a rapid recovery of food security standards;

Restored regional and rural resilient connectivity infrastructure and services, including rural transport that reconnects communities;

Improved national and subnational capacities for emergency preparedness and response.

Resettlement and relocation of Internally Displaced Persons will require planning and analysis including the impacts on displaced and host communities.

Government will lead the preparation of the Post-Disaster Reconstruction Program (PREPOC), mobilizing the resources and for this objective established an operational structure for implementation, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of the Program. Government will ensure regular dialogue, consultations and engagement with stakeholders.

The Program will involve all stakeholders, including national and local governments; development partners; private sector, civil society organisations, and representatives of affected communities.

The IDAI and Kenneth Post-Cyclone Reconstruction and Recovery Office will prepare the program, as per its mandate, review and approve plans, coordinate, monitor, evaluate, audit and report progress and results. The Program will be implemented by the relevant sectors and institutions established in the State Administration at the national, provincial, district and municipal level including innovative modalities and with the support of partners as applicable.

A Quarterly monitoring process, under the leadership of the Post-Cyclone Reconstruction and Recovery Office will be established. An annual implementation report will be developed by the Post-Cyclone Reconstruction and Recovery Office. All documents will be publicly available. A zero tolerance to corruption will be applied.

Based on the above, development partners have offered financial and technical support through diverse sources, including that which was already provided in the humanitarian response, and transitioning to a sustainable development-oriented recovery and reconstruction to build resilience

The Government of Mozambique expresses its appreciation for the commitments made. Participants agreed on the importance of reinforcing their ongoing partnership for rapid, resilient and inclusive recovery.