The International Federation of the Red Cross take Action for Tropical Storm Ana

Mozambique, 26 January 2022 —Tropical Storm “Ana” has made landfall in Northern Mozambique. Aid workers are concerned that it could cause extensive damage and displace thousands of people.

The Mozambican Red Cross Society and partner, the International Federation of the Red Cross, have deployed teams to undertake assessments and respond to community needs. Teams are currently on the ground providing aid services to those impacted.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has released 140,041 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to support local preparedness efforts and to prepare to support 20,000 people in the aftermath of the storm. With a further 100,000 people expected to receive recovery assistance after Tropical Storm makes landfall.

Naemi Heita, Acting Head of the IFRC Maputo Cluster Delegation, is overseeing emergency preparedness efforts. She said:

“Preparedness is key, it lessens the impact of disasters on the vulnerable families and communities, we are proud to have a National Society that has been putting preparedness measures in place through its committed staff and volunteers on the ground in anticipation of this storm”

In the provinces of Nampula and Zambezia, the Mozambican Red Cross Society has mobilized more than 630 volunteers to share early warning information to at-risk communities. Volunteers are also providing emergency assistance to those affected.

Secretary General, Cristina Uamusse of Mozambican Red Cross Society, said “We have been working with communities for many years and have seen what a significate difference pre-positioned stock movement from provinces to districts make on our response time to community needs. Anticipatory Actions mean taking steps to protect people before a disaster strike based on early warning or forecasts. Something we aimed to do to lessen the affects which Tropical Storm “Ana” will have on those in its path. ”

In addition to the immediate affects, concerns around food security continue to worsen as the region experiences recurrent flooding. This has severely affected the livelihoods of more than 20,000 families reliant on agriculture. The situation is expected to worsen as the Tropical Storm continues.

