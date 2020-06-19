Humanitarian Response to COVID-19 in Mozambique and Armed Violence

The ICRC is stepping up its response to the global pandemic, integrating COVID-19 as an important new parameter in its operations. As it continues to respond to the urgent needs of people affected by armed conflict and other violence, it is shifting its gears to help prevent or slow down the spread of infection and mitigate other risks arising from the pandemic.

As with other delegations, the ICRC in Mozambique is in the process of refining and adapting its existing activities to take into account new needs and challenges arising from COVID-19. These activities aim to help people to meet their basic needs with dignity, help strengthen their resilience, and ensure the delivery of basic services.