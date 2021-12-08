Mozambique
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Mozambique
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
The humanitarian situation in Mozambique is critical, particularly in Cabo Delgado where nearly 856,0002 people, including 414,2723 children, have been displaced and are in need of humanitarian assistance. In addition, 363,0004 people in the province are at risk of food insecurity (IPC crisis level 3 or above) and COVID-19 continues to deepen vulnerabilities of affected population, particularly in health, education and nutrition.
UNICEF will provide multi-sector, life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations including children, women and people with disabilities. The response includes capacity building, system strengthening, reinforcement of community-based structures and provision of key supplies in Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala, Zambezia and Manica provinces.
UNICEF will also strengthen its work in reporting, monitoring and responding to grave violations against children.
UNICEF is requesting US$98.8 million to reach 1.2 million people addressing the needs of the women, children and to prepare for the high risk of climatic events in the country.
KEY PLANNED TARGETS
283,160 children receiving vitamin A supplementation
700,000 people accessing a sufficient quantity of safe water
209,000 children/caregivers accessing mental health and psychosocial support
262,740 children accessing educational services
SECTOR NEEDS
545,100 children in need of nutrition assistance
596,000 children in need of immunization services
950,000 people lack access to safe water
440,200 children in need of MHPSS services
522,000 children in need of access to school2