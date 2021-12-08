Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Mozambique

HIGHLIGHTS

The humanitarian situation in Mozambique is critical, particularly in Cabo Delgado where nearly 856,0002 people, including 414,2723 children, have been displaced and are in need of humanitarian assistance. In addition, 363,0004 people in the province are at risk of food insecurity (IPC crisis level 3 or above) and COVID-19 continues to deepen vulnerabilities of affected population, particularly in health, education and nutrition.

UNICEF will provide multi-sector, life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations including children, women and people with disabilities. The response includes capacity building, system strengthening, reinforcement of community-based structures and provision of key supplies in Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa, Sofala, Zambezia and Manica provinces.

UNICEF will also strengthen its work in reporting, monitoring and responding to grave violations against children.